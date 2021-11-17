MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Oil falls as US gasoline stock draw raises prospect of SPR release

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $80.00 a barrel at 0211 GMT, extending a 12 cent loss from November 16.

Reuters
November 17, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST
Brent crude futures fell 72 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $82.71, erasing a 38 cent gain from November 16. (Representative image)

Brent crude futures fell 72 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $82.71, erasing a 38 cent gain from November 16. (Representative image)

Oil prices dropped on November 17 after US gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week, which could heighten pressure on the Biden administration to release oil from emergency reserves to cap soaring gasoline prices.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $80.00 a barrel at 0211 GMT, extending a 12 cent loss from November 16.

Brent crude futures fell 72 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $82.71, erasing a 38 cent gain from November 16.

US President Joe Biden has been considering releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool gasoline prices, which hit a record high at California pumps this week. Lawmakers, however, have mixed views on whether it is needed.

US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said late on November 16 that he did not agree with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call on Sunday for tapping the SPR to lower gas prices, saying the reserve was there to fill a crude oil supply gap in times of emergency.

Close

Related stories

Analysts say SPR oil would only offer temporary relief and what is needed is increased supply from US shale producers or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"It seems the energy market is convinced that even if the U.S. resorts to tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the benefits would be minimal … to the U.S. consumer," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed gasoline stocks fell by 2.8 million barrels for the week ended November 12, according to market sources.

The drawdown was much bigger than the 600,000 barrel decrease that 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

Crude inventories rose by 655,000 barrels, the market sources said. That was less than analysts’ expectations for a build of 1.4 million barrels.
Reuters
Tags: #Business #Commodities
first published: Nov 17, 2021 09:17 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.