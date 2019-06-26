App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, pay income tax on cumulative cashbacks above Rs 50,000

If one fails to declare such ‘income’ in the ITR, it could lead to reassessment under Section 147 of the Income Tax Act.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Get all your Pay Slips | Accumulate all the pay slips for a particular financial year, even if you have switched job in between.
Get all your Pay Slips | Accumulate all the pay slips for a particular financial year, even if you have switched job in between.

With tax season looming, one needs to keep in mind while filing income tax returns (ITR) that cashbacks availed via UPI, e-wallets, credit/debit cards or apps may be taxable under certain conditions.

Cashbacks are discounts given against expenses made. These can either be immediate or deferred for after the transaction has been completed. The amount thus received could be eligible for taxation as follows: For example, on a transaction of Rs 499, you receive cashback of Rs 49, which is deposited into the e-wallet or linked bank account. The sum of all such cashbacks in a financial year (for individuals) must not exceed Rs 50,000.

This is so because as per Section 56(2) of the Income Tax Act, an amount exceeding Rs 50,000 for individual taxpayers would be subject to gift tax and declared under ‘income from other sources’ or ‘profits and gains from business or profession’.

Close

The tax is not applicable on freebies in lieu of cashbacks such as free movie tickets, pen drives or earphones unless they were purchased for business or arising from business or one's profession. In this case, even freebies are taxable under section 28(iv) as per their market value.

If one fails to declare such ‘income’ in the ITR, it could lead to reassessment under Section 147 of the Income Tax Act.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #cashback #e-wallets #Income Tax #ITR #Tax #UPI

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.