English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    NoBroker bags $5 million from Google in extended series E round

    The funding is part of Google's $10 billion India Digitization Fund announced by Sundar Pichai in 2020 amount.

    Moneycontrol News
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Proptech unicorn NoBroker has raised $5 million from Google Corporate Development in an extended Series E round as a part of Sundar Pichai's Google for India Digitization fund announced in 2020.

    Google and NoBroker will collaborate to enhance user experience and work towards making the entire real estate journey of a user - from finding a home to living in a housing society, the company said.

    “Demand for rent and buying are both in full swing. NoBroker is committed to democratizing a user’s real estate journey. We are delighted to partner with Google in our endeavour to build products and solutions that will simplify the home search and living experience for our users,” said Amit Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer, NoBroker.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Real Estate #rental
    first published: Mar 1, 2023 07:41 pm