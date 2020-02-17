App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

No proposal to merge LIC Housing Finance with any other entity: LIC

The statement came after some reports suggested that insurance behemoth LIC might expedite the process of merging LICHFL with its banking arm IDBI Bank.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Life Insurance Corporation on Monday said there is no proposal to merge its subsidiary LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) with any other entity.

The statement came after some reports suggested that insurance behemoth LIC might expedite the process of merging LICHFL with its banking arm IDBI Bank.

"There was absolutely no proposal to merge LICHFL with any other entity and all such rumours floating in the market are not based on facts," LIC said in a clarification.

Close

IDBI Bank in a separate filing clarified that no such proposal has been discussed in its board meeting.

related news

Shares of the LICHFL tanked more than 10 per cent in day trade on BSE after the reports. The scrip settled down by 7.71 per cent at Rs 380.30. IDBI shares also declined by 2.54 per cent to end at 34.50.

IDBI Bank, in which LIC holds 51 per cent stake, had reported widening of its standalone net loss to Rs 5,763.04 crore due to higher bad loans. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 4,185.48 crore during the corresponding October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

The bank witnessed high proportion of bad loans, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 28.72 per cent of the gross advances at end of December 2019, little lower than 29.67 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #LIC #LIC Housing Finance

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.