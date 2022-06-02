NMDC iron ore output grows over 14% to 3.2 MT in May

live bse live

State-owned NMDC has registered over 14 per cent growth in its iron ore production at 3.2 million tonnes (MT) in May, the Ministry of Steel said on Thursday. NMDC had produced 2.8 MT of iron ore in May 2021.

"Our consistent growth in production has not only made NMDC the fastest growing iron ore mining company in India but also the most consistent supplier to the domestic steel sector.

"We have strengthened our core by welcoming a fleet of new age technology and digital interventions to our business," NMDC CMD Sumit Deb said.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the ministry of steel, is the country's largest iron ore producing and selling company.