English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NITI Aayog moots steps to expedite PSU disinvestment, asset monetisation process

The government aims to keep 'bare minimum' CPSEs in the four strategic sectors and privatise the rest or close down the unviable ones.

Lakshman Roy
March 19, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog

Government think-tank NITI Aayog is in favour of expediting the proposed disinvestment programme of the public sector units (PSUs) by the Union government, sources told Moneycontrol. The think tank also wants to shorten the asset monetisation process substantially.

The policy think tank would send its recommendations on this matter directly to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for its approval. According to the sources, the proposals would help reduce the asset monetisation timeframe by 90 percent.

If the government follows the current procedures, the approval process will take at least 12 months. However, the policy body seeks to get Cabinet approval for its recommendations within 30 days.

Moreover, it has also proposed concrete steps to shorten the entire process of disinvestment including the appointment of advisors and asset valuers. Earlier, there was a proposal to appoint legal advisors and asset valuers within 10 days of getting a green light from the CCEA. However, these measures are yet to be finalised.

Further, the sources said the think tank proposes to appoint an independent professional agency to speed up the asset monetisation programme.

Close

Related stories

Last month, Prime minister Narendra Modi had announced investment opportunities worth Rs 2.5 trillion in the national asset monetisation pipeline mentioned in the Union Budget through the sale of around 100 assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

The government aims to keep “bare minimum" CPSEs in the four strategic sectors and privatise the rest or close down the unviable ones. The four buckets of strategic sectors include atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunications; power, petroleum, coal and other minerals; banking, insurance and financial services.

The government is expected to launch the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in the next few weeks. The policy body wants a nodal officer at each ministry, who will be responsible to update a proposed asset monetisation dashboard, which is scheduled to be launched next month.

The sources cited above said the NITI Aayog's suggestions have been more or less accepted during the recent inter-ministerial meeting.

While the government has already identified assets worth 2.5 lakh crore for monetisation during the next financial year, this figure may increase as more areas are being identified for the purpose.
Lakshman Roy
TAGS: #NITI Aayog #PSU Divestment
first published: Mar 19, 2021 06:43 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: We are in the first round of bull run; Recently listed IPOs have good pedigree: Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment Managers

The Market Podcast: We are in the first round of bull run; Recently listed IPOs have good pedigree: Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment Managers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.