Nifty likely to trade between 10,650-10,750: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels' Market Outlook:

The Indian Benchmark Index Nifty rallied for the third straight day and is expected to trade in a range of 10,650 to 10,750 in the current expiry. The Index closed at 10,689. The big players in the market, FII and PRO in Index Options have bought in last three days 157066 contracts giving bullish signals for the market.

Recovery in rupee against the dollar also helped the market to edge higher, as it recovered from a low 68.42 to 67.77.

Private and PSU banks, chemicals, automobiles, auto parts and metals and mining were the top performing sectors.

