Nifty likely to open higher, gain 45 points: Dynamic Levels

Dynamic Levels

Indian equity markets opened gap down yesterday taking weak global cues as political turmoil in Italy and renewal of trade tensions between US and China gripped financial markets.

However the markets recovered and hit fresh intraday high in the afternoon

trade. In the last trading session the Index closed at 10614 down by 19 points or 0.18 percent.

However we expect Nifty to expire between 10600-10650 in May series.

The small cap Index traded flat and closed at 7907 after making a high of 7956.

Among the major sectors, Chemicals and Power were the top performing sector which gained 0.98 percent and 0.44 percent respectively. Bodal Chemicals, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers and Bhageria Industries were up by more than 7 percent.

Nifty is opening gap up by 45 points from yesterday's close of 10604.50, currently trading at 10649.50 as per SGX Nifty.

