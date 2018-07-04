News LIVE: Cabinet approves proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops

Cabinet approves proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has hiked the minimum support price on paddy by around Rs 250 per quintal. MSP of Sesame likely to be increased to Rs 6,249 from Rs 5,300 per quintal. The msp of Jowar is likely to be increased to Rs 2,430, up Rs 1,700-1,725 per quintal. The MPS of ragi is likely to be increased to Rs 2,897 , up from Rs 1,900 per quintal. The MSP of cotton medium staple is likely to be raised to Rs 5,150, up from Rs 4,020 per quintal.

