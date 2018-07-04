News LIVE: Cabinet approves proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops

Live now
Jul 04, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Cabinet approves proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops
SC to deliver verdict on Delhi administrative tussle today
Cabinet approves proposal to raise minimum support price for kharif crops
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has hiked the minimum support price on paddy by around Rs 250 per quintal. MSP of Sesame likely to be increased to Rs 6,249 from Rs 5,300 per quintal. The msp of Jowar is likely to be increased to Rs 2,430, up Rs 1,700-1,725 per quintal. The MPS of ragi is likely to be increased to Rs 2,897 , up from Rs 1,900 per quintal. The MSP of cotton medium staple is likely to be raised to Rs 5,150, up from Rs 4,020 per quintal.
SC to delivers verdict on Delhi administrative tussle today
The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on the Delhi government and its administrative tussle with the Central government today. The Aam Aadmi Party earlier filed a plea challenging the Delhi High Court's ruling that the Lieutenant Governor is the administrative head of the National Captial. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. along with Manish Sisodia and others, undertook a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the office-cum-residence of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on the matter.
This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.