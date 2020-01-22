New EPFO feature allows employees to exit fund

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a new tool to enable easy transfer and withdrawal of provident fund (PF) contribution.

EPFO subscribers can now enter their date of exit from their previous employer. Earlier, only employers were permitted to enter an employee's last date.

Individuals can enter the detail only two months after the exit date, since it can be done only two months after the employer's last contribution to the PF fund.

Users need to log into the Unified Portal using their Universal Account Number (UAN) and follow these steps.

- Click on "Manage" in the top panel, and then choose "Mark Exit" in the dropdown menu.

- On the next page, choose the employment under "Select Employment".

- Enter the exit date on the next page.

An OTP will be sent to the individual's registered Aadhaar number to verify the change in information.