172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|new-advertising-code-on-cards-govt-studying-rules-in-nz-uk-and-us-report-5748261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New advertising code on cards, govt studying rules in UK and US: Report

The Advertising Standards Council of India has a framework called the Code for Self-Regulation in Advertising, but is not legally binding on companies.

Moneycontrol News
Pic for representation
Pic for representation

The government is working on a code to curb misleading advertisements, which will force companies to substantiate statements made while promoting products.

The government is studying rules in the UK, the US and New Zealand to frame the advertisement code in India, according to a report by The Times of India.

"A draft discussion paper will be uploaded on our website for stakeholder consultation. There is a need to have a code for the benefit of consumers and also to help identify quickly which fall under misleading category, otherwise there will be a sea of complaints about misleading advertisements," an official told the paper.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"There is a need to bring the proposed regulation for their effective compliance. Simple guidelines won’t have the desired impact," a source told The Times of India.

The Advertising Standards Council of India has a framework called the Code for Self-Regulation in Advertising, but is not legally binding on companies.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 04:36 pm

tags #advertisements #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.