Mutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Moneycontrol Show | HDFC AMC listing, draft e-commerce policy and record high markets

The second episode of season two of the Moneycontrol Show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Moneycontrol Show this week will help you weigh in on whether investing in the stock of an AMC is a better idea than investing in its funds after HDFC AMC’s blockbuster debut. We’ll also break down what the proposed draft e-commerce policy means for the consumer and tell you what to look out for before starting your next trading week. This is the second episode of season two which is featured weekly every Saturday & Sunday on CNN News 18 at 8:30 am.

First Published on Aug 17, 2018 06:58 pm

