SBI Mutual Fund has revised exit load on SBI Magnum Instacash Fund - Liquid Floater Plan with immediate effect, the fund house said in a newspaper notice .

The scheme will levy an exit load of 0.20 percent if units are redeemed within 30 days from the allotment date.

Earlier, the scheme attracted 0.50 percent exit load if investments were redeemed or switched with before 30

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.