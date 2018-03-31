Financial management is not just about how much money you make, it is also about how much you save, how hard you make it work for you and how many future generations you keep it going for. Mutual Fund Day – Family Financial Plan Series chronicles different financial planning case studies of individuals with unique financial background selected from different parts of India. @moneycontrolcom CNBC TV18

Financial management is not just about how much money you make, it is also about how much you save, how hard you make it work for you and how many future generations you keep it going for. Mutual Fund Day – Family Financial Plan Series chronicles different financial planning case studies of individuals with unique financial background selected from different parts of India.