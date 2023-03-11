IDFC Mutual Fund rebrands as Bandhan Mutual Fund

Bandhan Mutual Fund

IDFC Mutual Fund is all set to adopt its new brand identity as Bandhan Mutual Fund from Monday, March 13, 2023. As part of the rebranding, each scheme of the fund house will be renamed, replacing the word ‘IDFC’ with ‘Bandhan’.

"Since the underlying investment strategy, processes, and team continue to remain the same, investors can benefit from the same high‐quality investment approach that the fund house is reputed for," the fund house said in a statement on March 11.

Sharing insights about the change in brand identity, Vishal Kapoor, CEO of the AMC said, “Our new name reflects our new sponsorship, and we are proud to now be a part of the Bandhan Group. Backed by the legacy, goodwill, and inclusiveness that our Sponsors represent, we are confident that our investors will continue to benefit from the same passion, expertise, and focus that they have experienced over the years.”

As part of the rebranding, the fund house has changed not only its name but also its logo. "This rebranding to become Bandhan Mutual Fund marks a new chapter in the fund house's journey and is expected to bring fresh energy to its business," the statement reads.

Starting Monday, investors can access the fund house’s new website https://www.bandhanmutual.com.