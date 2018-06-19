Canara Robeco Mutual Fund revises exit load on 3 schemes

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has revised the exit load on Canara Robeco Corporate Bond Fund, Canara Robeco Income Saver Fund, and Canara Robeco Equity Debt Allocation Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Consequently, these schemes will levy an exit load of 1 percent on redemption of units above 10 percent within one year from the allotment date.

Earlier, an exit load of 1 percent was levied on redeeming units within one year from the allotment date.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.