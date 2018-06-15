Canara Robeco Mutual Fund changes fund management of two schemes

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has changed the fund management Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund, and Canara Robeco Income Saver Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund will be managed by Cheenu Gupta, and Canara Robeco Income Saver Fund will be handled by Miyush Gandhi along with Avnish Jain.

Gupta and Gandhi will replace Ravi Gopalakrishnan, who manages the schemes currently.