App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund changes fund management of two schemes

Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund will be managed by Cheenu Gupta, and Canara Robeco Income Saver Fund will be handled by Miyush Gandhi along with Avnish Jain

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has changed the fund management Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund, and Canara Robeco Income Saver Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund will be managed by Cheenu Gupta, and Canara Robeco Income Saver Fund will be handled by Miyush Gandhi along with Avnish Jain.

Gupta and Gandhi will replace Ravi Gopalakrishnan, who manages the schemes currently.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 01:29 pm

tags #Business #Canara Robeco Mutual Fund #MF News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.