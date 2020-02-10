BSE Star MF processes record 10.10 lakh transactions in a day

The BSE Star MF, India's largest mutual funds distribution platform, set a new record on Monday by processing 10.10 lakh transactions worth Rs 1,075 crore. The previous record was 8.79 lakh transactions on a day in November 2019, the BSE said in a statement.

Overall, the platform has surpassed 4.47 crore transactions so far this financial year.

The transaction volume grew 58 per cent to 4.99 crore compared with 3.16 crore a year ago.

The platform has also shown a growth of 16 per cent in terms of turnover at Rs 1,75,654.7 crore in 2019 from Rs 1,51,185.5 crore in 2018.