Big Story | Why are equity mutual funds seeing net outflows?

In what could be seen as a sign of declining cash flows of households, equity mutual funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 2,480 crore in July, making it the first withdrawal in more than four years.

Overall, the mutual fund industry saw a net inflow of 89,813 crore across all segments in July, which was higher than Rs 7,265 crore in the previous month.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra takes a look at the reasons behind net outflows and what lies ahead for the mutual fund space.