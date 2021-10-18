MARKET NEWS

A Balasubramanian appointed AMFI chairman, Radhika Gupta vice chair

Balasubramanian and Gupta were currently serving as chairpersons of AMFI's Valuation Committee and ETF Committee, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 11:09 PM IST
File image of A Balasubramanian

A Balasubramanian, the managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Funds, was on October 18 elected as the chairman of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Balasubramanian "has earlier served as the AMFI chairman for the period of 2017-2019 and now would continue to hold the office till the conclusion of the next AGM", AMFI said in a press release.

Radhika Gupta, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC, has been appointed as AMFI's vice chair, it added.

The outgoing chairman of AMFI was Nilesh Shah, the managing director of Kotak Asset Management Company. Saurabh Nanavati, the chief executive officer of Invesco Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd, was serving as the incumbent vice chairperson.

Shah has now been appointed as chief of the AMFI's Valuation Committee.

Balasubramanian, apart from being elected as the AMFI chairman, has also been appointed as the ex-officio chairman of AMFI's Financial Literacy Committee.

Gupta, along with being elected as the vice-chair, has also been re-elected as chairperson of AMFI ETF Committee.

Sanjay Sapre, president of Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India), has been re-elected as the chairman of AMFI Operations & Compliance Committee.

Vishal Kapoor, chief executive officer of IDFC Asset Management Co Ltd,  has been elected as the chairman of AMFI Standing Committee of Certified Distributors (ARN Committee).

AMFI, founded in 1995, is a nodal association of mutual funds across India. The 44-member organisation provides key insights regarding mutual funds and investments, and aims to improve the MF sector in India by focusing on ethical and professional standards.
