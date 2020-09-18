172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mutual-funds|3-point-analysis-what-does-sebis-modified-nav-rules-for-mfs-mean-for-investors-5858091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What does Sebi's modified NAV rules for MFs mean for investors?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 Point Analysis to find out what does the new modification mean for investors

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on September 17 stated that mutual fund (MF) investors would be able to avail the closing net asset value (NAV) of a scheme on the day their funds are realised. The new ruling would come into effect from January 1, 2021.

At present, investment up to Rs 2 lakh in an equity or debt mutual fund gets the NAV of the same day if the application is submitted before 1 pm. For higher sums, the NAV is applicable subject to realisation of funds. So, what does the new rule mean for investors? Let's find out.
First Published on Sep 18, 2020 07:53 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #SEBI #video

