you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar appointed as LIC MDs

Gupta was earlier executive director, personnel, for the life insurance behemoth and had also served as zonal manager in charge of the central zone, an official statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Life Insurance Corporation of India on November 1 said Mukesh Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar have taken charge as managing directors of the company.

The two were promoted by the government through an order dated Friday.

Kumar was executive director for international operations and had also served as the chief executive of the insurer's asset management arm.

Kumar was executive director for international operations and had also served as the chief executive of the insurer's asset management arm.

With their elevation, the number of managing directors at the company goes up to four, the statement said. T C Susheel Kumar and Vipin Anand are the other two MDs.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 10:58 pm

tags #Business #Life Insurance Corporation of India

