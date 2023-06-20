English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    MoRTH proposes draft notification for third-party premium & liability rules for FY23

    As per section 147 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988, MoRTH prescribes the base premium rates for motor third party insurance from time to time.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST
    HIGHWAY

    In the said rules, base premium for third party insurance for unlimited liability has been proposed for various classes of vehicle, according to a government release.

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification G.S.R 441(E) dated June 14, 2023, proposing Motor Third Party Premium and Liability Rules for the FY2023-24, in consultation with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

    As per Section 147 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988, MoRTH prescribes the base premium rates for motor third-party insurance from time to time.

    In the given rules, a base premium for third-party insurance for unlimited liability has been proposed for various classes of vehicles, according to a government release.

    The release further mentions the following discounts in premium, which are also proposed to be allowed in the said rules:

    • A discount of 15 percent has been proposed for educational institution buses

    • A discount of 50 percent has been proposed for a private car registered as vintage cars

    • A discount of 15 percent and 7.5 percent has been proposed for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, respectively

    Also, a reduction of about 6.5 percent in the base premium rate has been proposed for three-wheeled passenger-carrying vehicles.

    Also Read | Tesla team meets PMO, MoRTH officials, show serious interest in India as EV market: Sources

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #automobile #liability rules #MORTH #motor third party premium
    first published: Jun 20, 2023 05:57 pm