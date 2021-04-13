Morning Stars | Blessings, business, baraat: A Gen-Now director on why Ranveer Singh is his dream breakfast guest

Bishan Jain enjoys the peace and quiet of the morning.

Note to readers: Morning Stars is a series of interviews with achievers across fields about their morning routine and how they get ready for the day ahead. Mornings bring optimism and a fresh start. And how we spend them sets the tone for the day.

Their company name is a nod to gold. But Bishan Jain’s choice of metal to drink water out of is copper.

A tall glass of H2O from a vessel of Cu (the chemical symbol of copper) is how the Gen-Now director of Goldmedal Electricals starts his day. Jain also greets his parents and spends a few minutes in the shrine at home.

A conversation with Jain on how he begins his day:

Where are you as you answer this? Please describe in brief the scene and mood around you.

It is a bright sunny morning and I am sitting next to my father discussing and planning our day ahead over our morning cuppa. We have a few important meetings lined up for the day. The mood around me is calm as it’s just before everyone gathers for breakfast.

Are you a morning person? What time do you get up on working days?

I am a morning person. I like to start my day by 7 am, chalk out my schedule and then enjoy a hearty breakfast with my entire family by 9 am. I enjoy the peace and quiet of the morning—it’s a perfect time to think about different things.

How many hours of sleep do you need?

I need about 6 to 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep.

What would mornings be like at college or university? Can you share a funny anecdote?

I was always an early riser. I would be up by 6 am to prepare for my lectures, have breakfast and be in class by 8 am. I studied at Cardiff University in the UK and have many funny episodes from that time. During the Christmas break, my friends and I would spend a lot of our time in each other’s dorms, studying or having fun all night. We would sleep in till mid-day. Since days are shorter during winters, especially in that region, we often ended up not seeing the sun for almost a week.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

No, I like to steer clear of gadgets till breakfast. Instead, I read a newspaper to get my dose of updates from around the world.

What are the two or three things you do in the morning that are important for you to start the day on the right note?

I am a religious person so the first thing I do in the morning is visit the temple at my house. Then, I seek blessings from my mother and father. My mornings are incomplete without my tall glass of water from a copper vessel. Finally, I get on a call with all the Department Heads and take an update on different ongoing projects.

What is your regular news source in the morning?

I prefer reading the newspaper. I sometimes also use the TOI App.

What do you like to see on the breakfast table?

I am not a picky eater but I enjoy a good breakfast spread. A healthy side dish like sprouts or beans or salad is an absolute must.

Are there two or three cities that you worked in and know well? If yes, what did you like about mornings in those places?

I am a true Mumbaikar and I know the city like the back of my hand. I have lived and worked here for as long as I can remember. Of course, I do have to travel quite a bit for work, but not for extended periods of time.

For a city that never sleeps, I think Mumbai mornings are special. It is bright and sunny with a mild sea breeze that echoes the sound of morning traffic. Mumbai has a very practical approach to work and the morning rush reflects that sentiment.

Any song or tune that you like to listen to in the morning, or which captures the morning mood for you?

A few Jain Bhaktambar help set the morning mood. Sometimes I also enjoy soft melody music.

What do you look forward to on weekend mornings?

My weekends are all about family, relatives and friends. We generally meet them for breakfast followed by a day of fun activities. But with the ongoing pandemic, we now have started virtual breakfast meets.

Which celebrity would you like to have breakfast with and why?

I would love to have breakfast with Ranveer Singh as he is one of the most energetic celebrities in Bollywood. Starting my day with that kind of energy boost will surely lead to a productive day.