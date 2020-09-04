172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moodys-takes-rating-action-on-five-state-run-banks-5798501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moody's takes rating action on five state-run banks

The five PSBs are Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

Moneycontrol News

Ratings agency Moody's on September 3 took rating action on five public sector banks, namely, Bank of Baroda (BoB), Bank of India (BoI), Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Union Bank of India (UBI).

The long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of BoB, BoI, Canara and UBI were downgraded to Ba1 from Baa3 and their baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) to b1 from ba3. The outlook on the ratings of the four banks is negative.

Meanwhile, it affirmed PNB's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings at Ba1 and its BCA at b1, changing its ratings outlook to negative from stable.

(This is a developing story. Check back later for updates)
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 04:30 pm

