Zomato: How does slowing growth affect valuation?

The deceleration in revenue growth to reach profitability is not entirely a bad thing for Zomato as being in the public markets they can't keep haemorrhaging cash. (Representative Image)

Highlights Growth slows in food-delivery business Increase in losses in the quarter Blinkit orders and GOV up by 18-21 percent Strong growth in Hyperpure on all parameters Zomato Gold launched, membership of 900K + Zomato (CMP: Rs 53.30; Market capitalisation: Rs 45,590 crore) reported a slow Q3FY23 that included a surge in losses due to a 71 percent sequential rise in quick commerce losses in the quarter. The flagship food business grew slower than expected as Gross Order Value (GOV) increased by only 3.2 percent QoQ and...