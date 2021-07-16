MARKET NEWS

Wipro: Turnaround plays out, acceleration unfolding

The positive surprise in Wipro’s Q1FY22 earnings report reiterates the fact that the bold bets of the new CEO and the razor-sharp focus on growth are paying off

Madhuchanda Dey
July 16, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
“Despite the severe onslaught of the pandemic, we delivered our best-ever quarter, with secular growth across all SMUs, sectors and GBLs," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro.

We had recommended Wipro (CMP: Rs 576, Market Cap: Rs 315,549 crore) in July 2020, at a price of Rs 225, as a probable turnaround candidate, banking on a new CEO, amid strong tailwinds for technology and reiterated our positive stance thereafter, despite the Street’s concern about the large, margin-dilutive acquisition of Capco, a global management and technology consultancy company. The positive surprise in Wipro’s Q1FY22 earnings report reiterates the fact that the bold bets of the new CEO and...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Costs are rising, but why are IT companies not worried?

    Jul 15, 2021 / 03:55 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IT’s demand story, Day 2 of Zomato IPO, Infosys steals the show, why NTPC has a price edge, The Green Pivot, the ‘overheating’ economies and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fire and ice

    Jul 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Is there a middle ground between higher inflation and deflation? Yes, there is one

    Read Now

