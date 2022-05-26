Why this mid-cap with strong fundamentals, undemanding valuation deserves a look

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Control Print (CMP: Rs 406 M Cap: Rs 662 crore) is a highly recommended mid-cap, and in recent times, amid the tumult in the market, investors seem to be realising the fundamental strength of this company. In the past six months, as against a 6 percent decline in the benchmark Nifty, Control Print has rallied close to 29 percent. The year and the final quarter ended on a high note and, given that normalcy is returning fast and industrial...