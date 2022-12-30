English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Why this asset financing NBFC offers good risk-reward?

    Strong signs of recovery in the commercial vehicle and the tractor segments provide meaningful tailwinds

    Khushboo Rai
    December 30, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    Why this asset financing NBFC offers good risk-reward?

    If we had to describe 2022, we would describe the year 2022 as: Inflation, higher rates, war and energy shock. (File image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Sharp rebound in the used CV market offers strong earnings visibility Housing demand revival to fuel disbursement growth in home finance Strong growth in AMC seen post Prinicpal Asset Management acquisition Diversified product portfolio Asset quality best among peers, benign credit cost Healthy asset growth and return ratios Sundaram Finance (CMP: Rs 2,306; Market cap: Rs 25,619 crore) has a long track record of a well-managed vehicle financing franchise, with healthy asset quality and strong profitability (core ROE at around 16 percent). It is an established...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the funding winter prolong?

      Dec 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Nifty's lacklustre returns, how long will inflation fight last, will startups perk up in 2023, banking to expect a rocky 2023, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers