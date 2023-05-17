Why this small niche NBFC deserves a place in the portfolio

Mas Financial has significantly underperformed the Nifty in the past six months.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights AUM growth continues to be strong Disbursement growth maintains momentum Maintains stable margin and expects this to sustain despite rising funding cost Asset quality pristine Housing subsidiary a non-performer so far, could be a value driver in future Valuation attractive for a long-term investor Mas Financial (CMP: Rs 730, Market Cap: Rs 3,993 crore) has significantly underperformed the Nifty in the past six months. The Street appears to be having twin concerns about the Mas stock — a squeeze in margins due to the rising...