Why Max Healthcare is our preferred pick?

Max Healthcare has reported improved financials in Q4 FY23

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

Highlights Q4FY23 aided by ARPOB, clinical mix, new capacity Expansion plans remain on track New hospitals and adjacent businesses to drive future growth Max Healthcare (Max; CMP: Rs 522; M Cap: Rs 50,749 crore) has reported improved financials in Q4 FY23, helped by occupancies and the ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed). We believe there are many incremental opportunities in the hospital business, with additional growth levers provided by the adjacent SBUs (strategic business units). Max remains our preferred pick in the large-cap healthcare...