What makes Endurance Tech a preferred bet

Endurance Tech is a preferred bet among auto ancillary companies.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Sharp recovery in Europe business India business continues to perform reasonably well Impact of semiconductor chip shortage and raw material prices waning Strong order pipeline gives earnings visibility Trades at a discount to long-term average valuation With the recovery in the European market, softening of raw material prices, strong order book and improved domestic business outlook, Endurance Tech (ENDU; CMP: Rs 1,527; M Cap: Rs 21,480 crore) is a preferred bet among auto ancillary companies. Its impeccable performance, led by a wide portfolio of...