What do structural gaps in energy market mean for central banks?

The US Federal Reserve

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Core inflation readings for both US & Europe moving up Transition of gas supplies away from Russia to take time New developments support rebound in oil prices Task cut out for ECB more difficult, given supply-side challenges Investors need to be watchful of European exposure Inflation, fuelled by oil and gas, has created a laundry list of challenges for central banks the world over, especially in developed nations. We take a look at what it means for the US and European central banks and...