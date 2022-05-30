What ails Muthoot Finance despite stability in gold prices?

Representative Image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Muthoot Finance (CMP: Rs 1,096 Market Cap: Rs 43,993 crore) has corrected 34 percent in the past six months against a 9 percent drop in the Nifty despite an apparent stability in gold prices. What ails the dominant gold-financing NBFC in the country is the hyper competition in the gold loan financing market and the squeeze on margin, along with a lacklustre demand that apparently made the situation worse. Can its fortune change in the coming quarters? Or has...