Weekly Tactical Pick: Bharat Electronics

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With a flurry of defence IPOs in the private sector commanding huge valuation premium and improving the visibility of defence electronics, Bharat Electronics (CMP: Rs 202; Nifty level: 169,47) is getting rerated. This makes the BEL stock our tactical pick for this week. Since January this year, the stock had more than doubled to about Rs 230 a share. It has now corrected to the current level of Rs 209 a share, and is trading at about 16 times its...