Vedanta India: Weak economic growth can impact this commodity major

Vedanta India 4th quarter results were above Street expectations.

Highlights Recovery in commodity prices QoQ. Highest ever capex announced for FY24. Cost of production set to decline as coal linkage improve further in Aluminium Neutral view, remain watchful given global headwinds The fourth-quarter results of Vedanta India (VIL; CMP: 275; Market capitalisation: Rs 102260 crore) were above Street expectations. For the March 23 quarter, VIL has declared an interim dividend of Rs 33 per share, taking the total interim dividend declared to FY23 at Rs 101.50 per share. The management refrained from providing...