UltraTech – Limited margin of safety at current levels

Highlights Domestic grey cement volumes rose 10 per cent YoY Operating margins contracted more than 1000bps Rise in cement prices to support margins Adani’s entry poses an imminent threat to UltraTech’s growth trajectory Valuations rich at 17 times FY22 EV/EBITDA UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, has reported a decent set of numbers for the second quarter of FY23. While volumes rose amid tough market conditions, operating margins declined substantially because of rising input prices. Key Result Highlights Revenues from India operations came in at Rs 13,176...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will consumer sentiments sustain beyond festive season?
Oct 19, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's decoupling not possible, global equity markets highly volatile, fund manager survey expects major low in 2023, adversities hit cotton spinning mills, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess?
Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers