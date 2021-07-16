Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem: Is the speciality chemical IPO worth applying?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Indian speciality chemical players have huge growth potential as global customers look for alternative manufacturing locations to reduce the dependence on China. Also, the tightening of environmental norms in China have led to increased operating costs, closure and relocation of manufacturing plants, which opens up opportunity for Indian players. The Indian specialty chemicals market is expected to almost double over the next five years, outpacing the overall chemical market. In this context, the IPO of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem (Tatva)...