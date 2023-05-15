Tata Motors Q4 FY23: This vehicle maker is firing from two cylinders

Tata Motors posted a strong set of numbers in the final quarter of FY23.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: New products and the easing of chip supply helped JLR’s operating margin Softening of raw material prices and higher realisation helped domestic business margins Aggressive focus on EVs a key trigger for re-rating Both JLR and domestic business expected to perform well on the back of strong demand SOTP valuation suggests that the stock has upside potential . With the waning impact of semiconductor chip shortage and the softening of raw material prices, Tata Motors (TML; CMP: Rs 512; Market cap: Rs 1,84,710 crore) posted...