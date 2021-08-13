Strong show by Bharat Forge amid challenges

Bharat Forge | The company has made further investment of Rs 4 crore in its associate company - Aeron Systems by way of purchasing 39,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 1,015.64 in accordance with the terms of Shareholders Agreement with Aeron and its founders. Consequently, the company's stake in Aeron has been increased from 26 percent to 36 percent (fully diluted).

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bharat Forge (BFL; CMP: Rs 815.9; Market Cap: Rs 37,970 crore), a leading metal forging auto ancillary, has posted a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of FY21, amidst the challenges posed by the second wave of COVID-19. What helped the company is the significant demand from international markets. The company also increased its operating margin on the back of a rich product mix and cost-reduction efforts. The medium- to long-term demand outlook for domestic business is promising on...