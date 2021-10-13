MARKET NEWS

Saregama: Strong result, but valuation factors in positives

Saregama, being the market leader and a winner in the Indian music-streaming story, rightfully commands a premium valuation over its peers

Nitin Sharma
October 13, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST
Saregama: Strong result, but valuation factors in positives

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Saregama has reported a good set of numbers for the second quarter, driven by a strong growth in music licensing and film/TV segments. Its licensing business continues to grow around 20 per cent, above the industry average of 11-12 per cent. The management reiterates revenue growth guidance of above 20 per cent and aims to invest heavily in Hindi and regional content, going ahead. Q2FY22 results The company’s revenue saw a strong growth of 38 per cent, sequentially, to Rs 145.1...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers