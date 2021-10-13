Saregama: Strong result, but valuation factors in positives

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Saregama has reported a good set of numbers for the second quarter, driven by a strong growth in music licensing and film/TV segments. Its licensing business continues to grow around 20 per cent, above the industry average of 11-12 per cent. The management reiterates revenue growth guidance of above 20 per cent and aims to invest heavily in Hindi and regional content, going ahead. Q2FY22 results The company’s revenue saw a strong growth of 38 per cent, sequentially, to Rs 145.1...