    Reliance Q1 results: Newbies cover the weakness of the legacy business

    Though O2C revenues declined, consumer-facing businesses displayed better operating efficiencies

    Nitin Agrawal
    Neha Dave
    Nitin Sharma
    Bharat Gianani
    July 22, 2023 / 12:01 AM IST
    The carving out of the financial services business has brought a windfall to shareholders with the discovered price of JFSL at Rs 262 per share

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,536; Mcap: Rs 17,15,895 crore) posted a mixed set earnings in the first quarter of the current fiscal year...

