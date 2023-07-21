Reliance Q1 results: Newbies cover the weakness of the legacy business

The carving out of the financial services business has brought a windfall to shareholders with the discovered price of JFSL at Rs 262 per share

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nitin Agrawal | Nitin Sharma | Bharat Gianani | Neha Dave Moneycontrol Research Highlights Muted performance in O2C segment partially offset by consumer-facing businesses In telecom, number of subscribers and ARPU continue to move north Retail business sees strong network expansion, product launches and inorganic growth Carving out of financial services has minimal impact on RIL’s SOTP, while bringing a windfall to shareholders Reliance Industries (RIL) (CMP: Rs 2,536; Mcap: Rs 17,15,895 crore) posted a mixed set earnings in the first quarter of the current fiscal year...