App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Take | ICICI Pru Life reports muted earnings in 9M FY19 but on track to grow protection biz

The share of ULIPs in total new business annualised premium equivalent stood at 81 percent, while that of the protection business improved further to 8.6 percent

Neha Dave @nehadave01
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Prudential Life (ICICI Pru) reported a muted performance with April-December net profit declining 31 percent year-on-year (YoY). The performance was dragged down by decline in total annualised premium equivalent (APE, a measure of ascertaining business sales in the life insurance industry) and increase in operating expenses.

The insurer reported a 4 percent decline in total APE. This was mainly on the back of savings APE declining 9 percent YoY due to many factors including high base effect. However, the highlight of the period was very strong growth in protection APE, which doubled YoY.

The share of unit-linked insurance products (ULIPs) in total new business APE stood at 81 percent, while that of the protection business improved further to 8.6 percent (4.1 percent in 9M FY18).

pru lifeTotal expenses (including commission) increased 19.4 percent on the back of increase in commission expenses as well as advertising and other expenses. As a result, the cost to total written premium ratio deteriorated to 15.4 percent compared to 14.10 percent last year.

related news

Despite the rising cost, new business margin expanded significantly to 17 percent in 9M FY19 compared to 13.7 percent a year ago. Better product mix with increasing share of high margin protection business drove margin expansion.

In nutshell, ICICI Pru delivered a mixed performance on its 4P strategy articulated for future growth. While there was good progress on 2Ps (protection and persistency) in 9M FY19, the other 2Ps (premium growth and productivity) dragged overall performance.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 08:43 am

tags #ICICI Prudential Life Insurance #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #nisomess #Result Analysis

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.