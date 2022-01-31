Pidilite Industries Q3: Margin woes continue

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries has showed strong revenue growth in the December quarter, underscoring its market leadership. Margins were once again under pressure, but the management expects normalisation in the coming quarters. Key result highlights For Q3 FY22, consolidated sales came in at Rs 2,851 crore, an increase of 24 percent year-on-year (YoY) on a high base of last year. The growth was driven by a healthy volume and value mix across both the business segments. The CAGR revenue growth on...