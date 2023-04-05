English
    Oil Update: What should investors do after the OPEC shocker?

    Portfolio construction should be focused on business models that can survive high cost of capital; avoid pockets where the margin of safety is limited

    Nitin Sharma
    Anubhav Sahu
    April 05, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights  Brent crude at $85 a barrel Saudi Arabia leads OPEC production cut of 1.16 mbpd Near-term range for oil price $80-90 Windfall tax cut positive for exporters and oil producers OMCs may again see margin pressure Inflation expectations can firm up at the margins Growth & financial stability risk factors remain elevated as well Focus on portfolio construction with suitable margin of safety OPEC has struck a sudden blow to oil importers with a sharp 1.16 million barrels a day production cut from May. The overall cut...

