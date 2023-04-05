Oil Update: What should investors do after the OPEC shocker?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Brent crude at $85 a barrel Saudi Arabia leads OPEC production cut of 1.16 mbpd Near-term range for oil price $80-90 Windfall tax cut positive for exporters and oil producers OMCs may again see margin pressure Inflation expectations can firm up at the margins Growth & financial stability risk factors remain elevated as well Focus on portfolio construction with suitable margin of safety OPEC has struck a sudden blow to oil importers with a sharp 1.16 million barrels a day production cut from May. The overall cut...