MTAR Technologies: A growth stock available at reasonable valuations

MTAR, which caters to clients in clean energy, nuclear, and space and defence, has an order book of close to Rs 650 crore,

Recent correction offers opportunity in light of low valuations Strong execution drives growth in revenue particularly from defence Robust order book provides good revenue visibility Earnings to see significant jump over the next two fiscals The stock of MTAR Technologies has sharply fallen from the high of Rs 2,556 in January this year to the current level of Rs 1,427 a share. The slide in the share price is triggered by the exit of certain foreign investors, who invested in the IPO, along...