App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MSTC IPO opens: Subscription can be a risky affair

MSTC is into trading, e-auction and recycling business, and enjoys government patronage, which ensures steady business. But that is not enough.

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Whatsapp

State-owned trading company MSTC kicked off its initial public offering (IPO) but an in-depth look at its business model and financials shows subscribing to the issue is a risky bet.

MSTC is into trading, e-auction and recycling business, and enjoys government patronage, which ensures steady business. The industry in each of its verticals is growing fast, ensuring MSTC has gained a large share.

The company was incorporated to undertake trading of goods on behalf of the different government organisations and departments. This activity included procurement of industrial raw materials such as iron ore, steel, coal, petroleum and petrochemical products.

The second segment is e-commerce, which is largely e-auction of various economic activities of the government.

related news

Third, the company has recently started recycling business along with a JV with the Mahindra. However, the contribution of this vertical is negligible as of now.

details

Operating performance

The trading business has low (1 percent) margins but it brings in volumes. On the other hand, the e-commerce business is lucrative because of the low cost capital employed in the business. Hence, a bulk of the contribution to overall profits of the company comes from e-commerce business.

The trading business, despite having a huge size, has been a big drag on the profitability because of the volatility in revenues.

That apart, low margins, delayed payment cycles, frequent provisions and write-off pertaining to the sticky debtors have been causes of concern. This is why the company has incurred losses several times in the past.

Because of volatility in commodity prices, MSTC’s clients have defaulted or delayed payment or did not take responsibility of the goods procured. The company had to write off some of these accounts.

Nevertheless, the company is taking corrective measures by way of securing payments through bank guarantees and new revenue models such as cash and carry etc.

The company says that most of its provisions are behind it and going forward, it is expected such accounting write-offs and provisions will be eliminated, thus improving profitability.

That could be a huge positive -- if one removes the impact of provisions for doubtful advances and debt of Rs 222.5 crore and bad debt write off of Rs 460 crore, the company would have reported a significant profit as against the reported net loss of Rs 6.5 crore in FY18.

financials

Valuations

Because of the losses, earnings-based valuations may not be good indicator of value. On price to book value, the issue at the upper price band of Rs 128 is priced about 2.7 times, which is attractive only if the company started reporting normalised profits.

In FY17, the company made a net profit of Rs 139 crore. In that year, the provisions and writebacks were one-tenth of what was in fiscal 2018.

Even at 4-6% net margin, on an annual revenue of Rs 2,800 crore, it should report a profit of Rs 112-167 crore. At that profitability, the issue is priced at 5-8 times.

However, this comes with many assumptions and seems to be quite a high risk for an investor to take the plunge.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #IPO #MSTC #PSU #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.