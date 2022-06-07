Minda Corp: Why this auto ancillary firm remains a favourite

Minda Corporation | The company reported higher profit at Rs 69.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 49.5 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 738.3 crore from Rs 739.8 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Minda Corporation (MCL; CMP: Rs 202; M Cap: Rs 4,740 crore) posted a strong set of numbers for the final quarter of FY22. Rising components, such as wiring harness additions and keyless entry solutions, per vehicle, higher aftermarket demand and exports helped the company post a robust revenue growth. Operating margins also increased despite raw material price challenges, driven by operating leverage and prudent cost management. A recovery in demand, post COVID-19, for passenger vehicles (PVs) and two-wheelers (2Ws), increase in content...