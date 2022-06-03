English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Matrimony: Rising subscriptions drive growth for this tech platform

    Matrimony's paid subscriptions have grown at 13 percent CAGR over FY20-22 to 8.94 lakh

    Nitin Sharma
    June 03, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
    Matrimony: Rising subscriptions drive growth for this tech platform

    Matrimony's dividend is broadly positive for minority shareholders as the management has indicated it will not be participating in the buyback

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Matrimony (CMP: Rs 833.25; Market cap: Rs 1,908 crore) has reported a deceleration in revenue growth and a slip in the EBITDA margin, led by a 5.7 percent fall in match-making EBITDA and a rise in EBITDA loss in the marriage-services segment. The company's recently acquired ShaadiSaga is now fully integrated and has 1,00,000 listings. March quarter performance  Revenue for the fourth quarter of FY22 grew by 1.9 percent over Q3FY22 and 9.4 percent over Q4FY21, driven by an 8.4 percent/1.8 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Services sport a smile

      Jun 3, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, auto sales rev up, how to ride interest rate swings, 9:30 straddle trade demystified, and more   

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | History lessons

      May 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Why do investors turn to history when the chips are down, but ignore it resolutely during bull markets?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers