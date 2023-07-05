Markets in the grip of bulls – Stay put or time to book the gains?

There has been no looking back for the markets since the recent banking crisis — Dow has clocked a gain of 8.2 percent and Nifty 14.4 percent from their respective lows in March

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Markets have bounced back in style post the March lows Indian markets fairly valued although the earnings trajectory is decent History suggests at the current valuation incremental returns might not be attractive Average gap between bond and earnings yield at the peak, points to some upside While staying invested in equities, book the gains as Nifty approaches 20K Markets have climbed the wall of worries and are cruising well amid a more normal global backdrop and rather encouraging macro datapoints at home. While all...